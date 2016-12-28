COCO REEF – TOBAGO WINS PRESTIGIOUS WORLD TRAVEL AWARD FOR THE CARIBBEAN’S LEADING HOTEL For the thirteenth consecutive year, Coco Reef – Tobago has been awarded the World Travel Award for the “Caribbean’s Leading Hotel”. Coco Reef – Tobago is owned by Bermudian hotel developer John Jefferis, who also owns Island Resorts International Ltd and the Coco Reef – Bermuda. Coco Reef – Tobago won the award after beating 14 other respected nominees from across the Caribbean including the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies; Parrot Cay by COMO, Turks & Caicos; Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis and Resort,... read more

COCO REEF OWNER JOHN JEFFERIS NAMED PREMIER HOTELIER Bermudian Hotelier and Developer John Jefferis has been voted the "Premier Hotelier" by the International Caribbean World Awards for his exceptional contribution to the travel and tourism industry throughout the Caribbean. The only other previous recipients of the award were Butch Stewart from Jamaica and Professor Kevin Morley from Barbados. In its 22nd year, the International Caribbean World Awards are known as the "Oscars of the Caribbean". Recognising excellence in travel, tourism and hospitality throughout the Caribbean...

Argus Donates to Toys for Tots The Argus Group today announced a donation of $1,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots, a campaign that provides holiday gifts to underprivileged children in Bermuda. The Toys for Tots campaign is organised by Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty, in collaboration with The Coalition for the Protection of Children. Gifts are distributed to children at The Coalition for the Protection of Children's annual Christmas party and through other charities on the Island. Kim Webb, Sales Agent at Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty, says: "Argus' contribution to...