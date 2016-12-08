Jamaican Reggae Artist Luciano to Perform at Marcus’

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club announces the live performance of reggae artist Luciano at Marcus’. Luciano will perform from 10pm until midnight on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

Luciano is one of the best-known Jamaican reggae artists in the world with early hits that include “Give My Love a Try” and “Who Could It Be”. This year, the album Zion Awake was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

“Join us in welcoming Luciano to Bermuda for a two-night live performance at Marcus’,” said Allan Federer, general manager, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. “Luciano is being hailed as the greatest hope for roots reggae’s survival in the digital dancehall era. This is a must-see performance for any reggae fan!”

Admission is $45 and tickets are available on ptix.bm. For more information, call 298-2028.