Hamilton Princess & Beach Club Welcomes New Pastry Chef

– Christmas Cookies on Sale for the Holidays –

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club today announces the appointment of Fhonthip Jones as Pastry Chef.

Chef Jones is an award-winning, innovative pastry chef with more than 17 years’ experience in both cooking and management for five-star and five-diamond hotels.

Most recently, Chef Jones served as Executive Pastry Chef at Belle Mont Farm in Saint Kitts & Nevis. She also served as Executive Pastry Chef at Jumby Bay, a Rosewood Resort in Antigua, West Indies and The Ritz-Carlton Hotels in both Maui, Hawaii and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. In addition to her stints as Executive Pastry Chef, she also worked as a pastry chef at The Four Seasons in Nevis, West Indies, and The Ritz-Carlton in Dubai.

Chef Jones has won awards for her cooking including a Special Recognition award for “Excellent Desserts” from The Ritz-Carlton and a Bronze Medal for The Olympic Culinary Team Taste of the Caribbean.

The Chef, along with her team, has baked holiday cookies that are packaged in gift bags and available for sale at Crown & Anchor. The cookies include ginger snap, coconut, strawberry and sugar cookies. A pack of eight cookies costs $6 and a pack of 16 cookies is $12.

“I’m delighted to officially welcome Chef Jones to the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club team,” said Thomas Laberer, executive chef for the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. “She brings with her a wealth of experience, including from leading hotels in Asia and the Caribbean that will ensure our dessert offerings are creative as well as delicious.”

To taste one of Chef Jones’ desserts, make a reservation at Crown & Anchor by calling 295-3000.