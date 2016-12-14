Craig Davis appointed General Manager of BESCO

Bermuda Aviation Services Limited (“BAS”) today announces the appointment of Craig Davis as the new General Manager of BESCO.

Craig Davis, joins BESCO from LinkBermuda (formerly the Cable & Wireless Bermuda Group). He has extensive experience in operational management and served in senior executive and board roles at the company for over 10 years, leaving them as General Manager in 2015.

Ian Cook, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Bermuda Aviation Services Limited, parent company of BESCO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Craig on board. With his management experience and his commitment to customer service, we know that BESCO will go onwards and upwards.”

Craig Davis, General Manager of BESCO, said: “I am incredibly pleased to have been appointed as General Manager at BESCO. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Besco as a customer in the past and was impressed with their expertise and commitment. I look forward to working directly with the dedicated team here and helping the company to evolve so that we can best serve our customers.”

Craig holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science – Electrical Engineering from Queen’s University, Canada in addition to many other industry qualifications. Craig most recently has been involved with the Bermuda branch of the Institute of Directors, and has achieved his Certificate in Company Direction. He intends to continue this training and achieve his Diploma in Company Direction and ultimately become a Chartered Director in due course.