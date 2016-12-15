Argus Donates to Toys for Tots

The Argus Group today announced a donation of $1,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots, a campaign that provides holiday gifts to underprivileged children in Bermuda.

The Toys for Tots campaign is organised by Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty, in collaboration with The Coalition for the Protection of Children. Gifts are distributed to children at The Coalition for the Protection of Children’s annual Christmas party and through other charities on the Island.

Kim Webb, Sales Agent at Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty, says: “Argus’ contribution to Toys for Tots is very much appreciated. As a result of donations like Argus’, we’re able to ensure that all children can receive gifts at Christmas.”

Joy Pimental, Client Solutions Project Manager and Chair of the Argus Charitable Donations Committee, says: “Christmas is a special time of year. While we donate to a number of local charities throughout the year, it’s with especially warm hearts that we donate toys during the holiday so that all children can experience the magic of Christmas.”

In total, Toys for Tots has received gift donations for approximately 500 children in Bermuda.

For more information about the Toys for Tots campaign, email Kim Webb at kwebb@brcl.bm. To learn more about The Coalition for the Protection of Children, visit www.coalition.bm.