LINDO’S LAUNCHES SENIORS’ DISCOUNT TUESDAYS

Lindo’s Group of Companies today announces the launch of Discount Tuesdays for seniors.

As part of their commitment to their customers, Lindo’s will now be offering customers over the age of 65 a five per cent discount on cash sales (three per cent for credit card sales) on Tuesdays at both their Devonshire and Warwick stores. Customers need only present valid photo ID to the cashier on Tuesdays.

Zach Moniz, Lindo’s Family Foods Manager, said: “At Lindo’s we’re are dedicated to providing the best customer service and products in Bermuda. As a family business, we value our senior citizens and this discount lets us show our appreciation in a small, but hopefully meaningful, way.”

The five per cent discount is on normally discounted items and is not applicable to alcohol, cigarettes, magazines, pharmacy or seasonal merchandise items. The regular five per cent Wednesdays will not be affected.