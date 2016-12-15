Marsh and Guy Carpenter Donate To Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda

Marsh and Guy Carpenter today announce a donation of 101 holiday boxes worth nearly $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda (BBBS), a mentoring programme that supports children and youth primarily from single parent homes.

For a second consecutive year, Jahan Cedenio coordinated the companies’ Big Shoe Box Giveaway in which employees donated and decorated shoe boxes filled with gifts for 101 children in BBBS. Each shoe box included a fun treat, school supplies, toiletries and other basic necessities. Guy Carpenter employee Rikki Hornet dressed in a Santa Claus outfit to deliver the boxes to the children.

“I would like to thank Marsh and Guy Carpenter for organising such a thoughtful giveaway for the children in our programme,” said Patrina O’Connor-Paynter, Managing Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda. “The look on the children’s faces was priceless when they saw Rikki appear in full Santa gear to deliver gifts just for them. We are grateful to the companies and their employees for helping to spread the spirit of the holiday season.”

“Our employees have come to look forward to the Big Shoe Box Giveaway every year,” said Jill Husbands, Country Corporate Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Bermuda and Chairman of MMC’s Bermuda Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. “It’s fun for us to shop and decorate shoe boxes for the children of Big Brothers Big Sisters, who are all so grateful for their gifts. On behalf of all of us at Marsh and Guy Carpenter, we wish the children and their families a Merry Christmas.”

Atlantic Vision Care, The Phoenix Stores and Savory Kernels helped to sponsor the Marsh and Guy Carpenter Big Shoe Box Giveaway. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda, visit, www.bbbs.bm.