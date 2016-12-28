COCO REEF – TOBAGO WINS PRESTIGIOUS WORLD TRAVEL AWARD FOR THE CARIBBEAN’S LEADING HOTEL

For the thirteenth consecutive year, Coco Reef – Tobago has been awarded the World Travel Award for the “Caribbean’s Leading Hotel”. Coco Reef – Tobago is owned by Bermudian hotel developer John Jefferis, who also owns Island Resorts International Ltd and the Coco Reef – Bermuda. Coco Reef – Tobago won the award after beating 14 other respected nominees from across the Caribbean including the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies; Parrot Cay by COMO, Turks & Caicos; Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis and Resort, Bahamas; as well as resorts in Anguilla, Barbados, Antigua, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, St. Barth’s, Jamaica and St. Lucia. Coco Reef – Tobago was also named Tobago’s Leading Resort for 2016, and was nominated for the 2016 World’s Leading Hotel.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry and have been described by the Wall Street Journal as the Oscars of the travel industry. Winners of the prestigious awards are considered trailblazers in the industry and examples of excellence in hospitality.

The World Travel Awards winners are determined by online votes from travel professionals and tourists. In 2014, more than 650,000 votes decided the winners in various categories.

At The 23rd Annual World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2016 presentation held at the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Ocho Rios, Jamaica, The President and Founder of the World Travel Awards, Graham Cooke, stated; “Coco Reef – Tobago has won the award for thirteen years in a row for good reason; Coco Reef – Tobago is a shining example of excellence in hospitality and service. They have more than earned this honour every year. John Jefferis is one of the true pioneers of Caribbean tourism”

The winner of the most prestigious 2016 World Travel Award was Sandals Resorts International, who won the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand.

After receiving the Award on behalf of Coco Reef – Tobago, Jefferis stated, “I am extremely honoured to receive the 2016 World Travel Award on behalf of our Coco Reef – Tobago team led by Director and General Manager Eric Feniet. It is wonderful, not just for myself but for all of the hardworking management and staff at Coco Reef – Tobago, to receive this award for the thirteenth consecutive year.

“I have considerable funds invested in Coco Reef - Tobago and continue to invest millions of dollars to further upgrade the property and its facilities. However, in spite of the substantial amount of money that has been spent on the property, our guests continue to tell us that their most memorable experience at Coco Reef is the wonderful, friendly, courteous and professional staff who continue to provide outstanding friendly service at the property. The fact that this has been acknowledged for so many years proves that we are successful in our goal to provide our guests with a wonderful vacation, and to annually increase the number of repeat guests” During some weeks of the high season up to 54% of the guests at Coco Reef – Tobago are repeat guests.

Jefferis commenced the design, financing and construction of Coco Reef – Tobago in 1994. The Resort, which opened in 1996, features 140 rooms, suites and villas, with beautiful views of its own private white sand beach, 10 acres of beautifully manicured tropical gardens and arguably the Caribbean’s most attractive driveway. His design of the Resort is based on the incorporation of the interior design features of a number of the Caribbean’s more attractive Resorts and Trinidad and Tobago’s unique architecture. This year, 2016, is Coco Reef – Tobago’s 20th Anniversary. The exquisite $2,500 per night Sunset Villa with its marble bathrooms and 24 karat gold fittings has been frequented by many celebrities such as; such as Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Sting and many more celebrities who the Resort will not name.

Following on the success of Coco Reef – Tobago, Jefferis opened Coco Reef – Bermuda in 2004. The resort is situated on a spectacular beachfront location and features an outstanding award-winning atrium lobby and restaurants with gorgeous ocean views as well as an exclusive private dining room.

Coco Reef – Bermuda is also affiliated with the almost completed construction of a new building for the location of the Coco Reef Art Gallery and Restaurant, on South Road in Paget.

Currently, Jefferis is involved in the acquisition of another Caribbean hotel property.

