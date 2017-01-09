Argus Donates $15,000 to Family Centre

The Argus Group today announced a $15,000 donation to Family Centre in support of the charity’s Youth Development Zone counselling programme (“YDZ”).

The YDZ is a community initiative launched in 2011 that offers services to the youth population living in North East Hamilton. The Family Centre provides YDZ with child and family counselling. By the end of September this year, Family Centre had worked with 77 families in the YDZ.

In addition to counselling, Family Centre helps to coordinate other services for YDZ children and their families, including collaboration with the following partners: Bermuda Police Service, Bermuda Economic Development Corporation (within the North East Hamilton Economic Empowerment Zone), Bermuda Coalition, Workforce Development, Salvation Army, Mirrors, Team Street Safe and a local church representative. These efforts help to ensure that social services are more accessible to residents living in the North East Hamilton area.

Martha Dismont, Executive Director of the Family Centre, says: “I would like to thank Argus for being a loyal supporter of the Family Centre year after year. For us to be accessible to the communities that we serve, we rely on generous donations from sponsors. Without them, we couldn’t have the impact that we do.”

Lauren Bell, Executive Vice President, Life & Pensions, the Argus Group, and a member of the Argus Group’s Charitable Donations Committee, says: “Our core values include integrity, fairness, excellence, respect, professionalism and teamwork. We believe that it is only fair for everyone to have access to professional services like the counselling that Family Centre provides. Their YDZ programme involves teamwork with partners throughout the community to ensure families who otherwise would not have access to important services can do so. We are proud to support Family Centre again this year.”

For more information about the Family Centre, visit www.tfc.bm.