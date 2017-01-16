Marsh and Guy Carpenter Donate $3,000 to Two Charities

Marsh and Guy Carpenter today announce a $1,500 donation to both Impact Mentoring Academy and PRIDE Bermuda.

Impact Mentoring Academy is a registered charity and private school for boys that seeks to empower young men to discover and develop their unique potential. The Marsh and Guy Carpenter donation will support the school in growing its new Athletic Department, which this year has its first full teams in basketball, football, volleyball, soccer, track and badminton. It will grow to include tennis and cricket. The companies’ donation will go toward the school’s investment in coaching, equipment and facilities.

“As a small school and charity, we are grateful to Marsh and Guy Carpenter for their donation that will help us to provide our young men with the many benefits that come from participating in athletics and healthy competition.” said Chris Crumpler, Executive Director, Impact Mentoring Academy. “Our Athletics Department is in its infancy stage and we look forward to growing it and including more sports and more opportunities for our students.”

The donation to PRIDE Bermuda will support the orgranisation’s PATHS programme, an evidence-based social and emotional learning programme that helps children to better cope with academic and behavioural challenges in school. PATHS is currently implemented in Primary 1-3 and PRIDE Bermuda plans to grow the programme in the coming years.

“I would like to thank Marsh and Guy Carpenter for their donation to PRIDE Bermuda,” said Judith V. Burgess, Executive Director, PRIDE Bermuda. “Our PATHS programme is based on years of research and focused on prevention to decrease the risk of drug and alcohol abuse in our schools.”

“Impact Mentoring Academy and PRIDE Bermuda are two charities that focus on helping Bermuda’s youth to succeed,” said Jill Husbands, Country Corporate Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Bermuda and Chairman of MMC’s Bermuda Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. “It is our honour to help them in their missions and invest in the future of Bermuda.”

For more information about Impact Mentoring Academy, visit www.impactbda.com. To learn more about PRIDE Bermuda, visit, http://pridebermuda.bm.