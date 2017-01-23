Marsh and Guy Carpenter Donate $5,000 to The Coalition for the Protection of Children

Marsh and Guy Carpenter today announce a $5,000 donation to The Coalition for the Protection of Children, a local charity that advocates on behalf of children and families.

The donation helps the charity with its family services, which includes mediation, medical and emergency financial support, as well as education funding and vocational skill development, among other initiatives. The goal of these services is to influence a family’s trajectory toward self-sufficient and healthy living. The Coalition for the Protection of Children currently serves approximately 500 individuals.

“I would like to thank Marsh and Guy Carpenter for their continued support of the Coalition,” said Sheelagh Cooper, Chair and Founder, The Coalition for the Protection of Children. “We continue to track areas where families struggle and require assistance and, in turn, set goals and strategies that respond to these needs. We could not do the work that we do to help families without the generous support of donors like Marsh and Guy Carpenter.”

“For nearly 25 years, The Coalition for the Protection of Children has been supporting and advocating on behalf of children and families in Bermuda,” said Jill Husbands, Country Corporate Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Bermuda and Chairman of MMC’s Bermuda Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. “It is our pleasure to support this valuable local charity in the important work that they do for so many families around Bermuda.”

For more information about the charity, visit www.coalition.bm.