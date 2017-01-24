Marcus’ to Close in February for Refresh

Marcus’, the restaurant run by Marcus Samuelsson at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, will undergo a refresh in February and will be closed for the month.

Open since May 2015, the restaurant has become an Island favourite for its beautiful views, fun atmosphere and delicious cuisine. Marcus’ will reopen in March and will continue to offer vibrant, Bermuda-inspired menu items and a friendly meeting place to enjoy a cocktail and meal with friends or coworkers.

For more information on Marcus’ visit the website at www.marcusbermuda.com.