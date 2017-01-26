Airport Redevelopment Project Announces Seven Bermudian Interns

Aecon Group Inc., a partner in the proposed redevelopment of Bermuda’s airport, and the Bermuda Government, Department of Workforce Development announced today the selection of seven Bermudian interns.

As part of the Airport Redevelopment Project, seven Bermudians have been offered paid internships with Aecon and members of its technical team in Canada. The interns were chosen by a panel of interviewers from Aecon and the Department of Workforce Development. The interns will be paid by Aecon and travel, room and board will be paid for by the Department of Workforce Development.

The seven interns are:

Barak Bremar, a 23-year-old graduate of the New England Institute of Technology. Barak has worked at L.F. Wade International in six different departments over a six-year period – most recently as a skycap. Barak will be working with Mulvey & Banani International as an electrical design intern.

Owen Chisnall, a 22-year-old graduate of Niagara College is a committed Bermudian volunteer who is working to help maintain and rebuild Trunk Island. He will be spending half of his internship with H. H. Angus and half with Aecon in order to gain experience in the fields of mechanical engineering and project safety.

Bianca Clay, a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Westminster previously worked as an intern at Cooper Gardner Architects. She will be spending six months with Scott Associates architectural firm.

James Gould, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Plymouth has been working for Kaissa as a junior roof installer and assistant superintendent. He will be working for Aecon and gaining experience in construction management and safety.

Ricardo Graham-Ward, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Southampton, has been working for the Bermuda Government as a Trainee Civil Engineer. His internship with WSP Global and Quinn Dressel Associates will allow him to further his career in civil and structural engineering.

Allanette Hayward, a 42-year-old graduate of Coventry University went back to school later in life having received a scholarship from the Construction Association of Bermuda (the first woman to do so). She is currently a Trainee Civil Engineer with the Bermuda Government. She will be working at WSP Global and Quinn Dressel Associates to learn more about the civil and structural engineering fields.

Jordan Lawrence, a 20-year old graduate of the New England Institute of Technology, has proven himself to be hardworking and dedicated and has recently returned home to Bermuda. He will be spending three months each with H. H. Angus and Aecon gaining invaluable experience in mechanical engineering and construction management.

The interns will spend four to five days each week with their host company working on tasks specifically related to the Airport Redevelopment Project. They will each be assigned a mentor who will help them to create and complete an individual development plan throughout the programme and to ensure that they get everything they can out of the programme.

On completion of the internships, the interns will receive feedback on their development and goals and a certificate of achievement from Aecon. The programme will run for six months from early 2017 and will be based in Toronto.

Minister for Home Affairs, the Hon. Patricia J. Gordon–Pamplin, JP, MP, said: “This internship programme with Aecon and its partners is an incredible opportunity and is just one of the many benefits that the Airport Redevelopment Project will bring to our island. I would like to congratulate the seven interns chosen by the selection committee, all of whom have proven that they are committed to building Bermuda’s future.”

Steve Nackan, President, Aecon Concessions, said: “These interns will receive a once in a lifetime experience with Aecon and its technical partners in the fields of construction and infrastructure. This programme is just one of the ways in which we are committed to Bermuda, not only its airport but also its people. We look forward to sharing our knowledge with these graduates.”

Frank Ross, Executive Advisor, Aecon Group Inc., said: “We were fortunate to have so many excellent candidates for the internship programme, which of course made it a very difficult decision. However, the seven graduates chosen are exceptional and we look forward to working and sharing this experience with them. We thank all applicants for their interest and encourage them to apply for other opportunities in the project.””

Bianca Clay, one of the interns, said: “I’m very excited to have been chosen to work in Canada – it’s an incredible opportunity. To be a part of the Airport Redevelopment Project is to be a part of a legacy. The airport leaves a lasting first and last impression to those visiting and it’s important that Bermudians are able to contribute to it.”

The redevelopment of L.F. Wade International Airport is being advanced under a development agreement between the Governments of Canada and Bermuda. The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is a Crown Corporation for the Government of Canada and brings expertise in international contracting for complex purchases and the experience to select highly capable suppliers, such as Aecon. More updates about the L.F. Wade International Airport redevelopment project can be found on the Bermuda Government portal at www.gov.bm and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AECONBermuda.