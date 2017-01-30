THE GREEN FAMILY DONATES $500,000 TO BERMUDA CANCER AND HEALTH CENTRE

The Green Family today announces a donation of $500,000 to support the Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre’s new radiation therapy facility. Once constructed, the facility will be capable of treating almost 190 cancer patients annually who could benefit from radiation treatment.

Glen P. Gibbons, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre, said: “Peter and his two sons, Alexander and Andrew, have been strong supporters of Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre for many years and we are very thankful for their support in the past. This donation towards the building of the Centre’s new radiation therapy treatment facility is greatly appreciated and will go a long way in helping the Centre to achieve its vision of ‘building healthier lives free of cancer and disease’. This facility is a comprehensive and unprecedented effort to deliver a new, transformative model of cancer care in Bermuda.”

Alexander Green, on behalf of the Green Family, said: “Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre’s radiation therapy facility is a game changer for Bermuda. No longer will cancer patients need to travel off the Island for this important treatment. By bringing radiation therapy to Bermuda, the quality of life and treatment standard offered locally greatly increases. It is our hope that people living with cancer in Bermuda can continue to live as normal lives as possible while receiving the highest level of care locally, surrounded by their family and friends.”

The radiation therapy facility is set to open in mid-2017. Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre have a clinical affiliation with Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, which is ranked 4th for cancer care in the United States by the US News and World Report ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care, meeting international standards. For more information on the facility, patient referrals or to make a donation to this life-saving cause, visit www.chc.bm.