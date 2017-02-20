BERMUDA AMONG TOP FIVE COUNTRIES FOR VOLUNTEERING AT MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

The Bermuda office of Marsh and Guy Carpenter was recently recognised for its charitable efforts in 2016 by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., which named Bermuda among the top five countries for colleague volunteering.

In all, Bermuda employees volunteered 1,788 hours to 24 local charitable organizations in 2016 with participation from almost 40% of the local workforce. Globally, MMC employees volunteered 184,000 hours, benefitting more than 4,500 organisations. The other countries in the top five for colleague volunteering were Taiwan, Austria, Portugal, and The Philippines.

“Globally, MMC is committed to giving back to the community, and I’m delighted to say that our colleagues in Bermuda went above and beyond in 2016,” said Christine Salerno, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Marsh & McLennan. “Through the hours that they have contributed over the past year, our Bermuda colleagues have proven that they are a giving and caring group of individuals. They make our entire organisation proud, and I congratulate them on everything they do for the Bermuda community.”

In recognition of their efforts, MMC provided a grant to the Bermuda Zoological Society (BZS), a local charitable organization Marsh and Guy Carpenter worked with last May as part of MMC’s Community Giving Day, an annual firm-wide initiative to encourage the firm’s approximately 60,000 colleagues to become involved in their local communities.