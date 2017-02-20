LINDO’S TO LINDO’S RACE TO BE HELD IN MARCH

Lindo’s Group of Companies today announces the 2017 Lindo’s to Lindo’s races will take place on Sunday, March 5. The annual event is designed to encourage fitness and to raise money for the Bermuda Diabetes Association (BDA).

The 10K run and 4-mile walk will begin at the Lindo’s Family Foods in Warwick and will see entrants running or walking down Middle Road to finish at Lindo’s Market in Devonshire. Goodie bags and t-shirts will be given to the first 700 people who collect their numbers for the event.

The races have been organised in conjunction with the BDA and the Mid Atlantic Athletic Club (MAAC) and has been sanctioned by the Bermuda National Athletics Association.

A portion of the profits raised will go to the BDA to help fund their medical assistance programme – which helps to pay for much needed medication for diabetics – and to help finance the BDA’s move to a new building. Bermuda has a diabetes rate of 14 per cent – nearly double global average – and spends more on healthcare per person than any other country in the region, with much of this going towards treating complications of diabetes.

Zach Moniz, Lindo’s Family Foods Manager, said: “Lindo’s is committed to encouraging healthy living and we hope the community will consider walking or running in the race. The race is an opportunity to exercise on a Sunday morning and to raise money for the Bermuda Diabetes Association.”

Sarah Burrows, Executive Director at the Bermuda Diabetes Associations, said “We are pleased to be working with Lindo’s to raise awareness about the need for a healthy lifestyle in order to prevent and manage diabetes. We encourage everyone who is able to walk with us to defeat diabetes and have fun while doing it!”

There are prizes for the fastest runners in the following categories:

Male and Female Overall

Male and Female Junior (aged over 12 and under 20)

Open (aged 20-39)

Master (aged 40 to 49)

Senior Master (aged 50 to 59)

Veteran (aged 60 – 64)

Senior Veteran (aged 65 -69),

Experienced Veteran (aged 70+)

There will also be awards for the first male and female finishers of Italian descent, in memory of Aldo Balia.

There will also be prizes in the competitive walking race in the following categories:

Fastest walkers

Fastest walker under 20

Top school prize (school with the most number of pupils who enter either event)

Corporate prize (company with the most number of participants who enter either event).

Additionally, race entrants will be able to enter for a chance of winning more prizes by joining the “$250 Dollar Club” by securing $250 or more in pledges. Once these donations have been handed into the organisers, entrants will receive a raffle ticket for every $250 raised to have a chance of winning prizes such as two round trip tickets to the East Coast of the United States – kindly donated by Jet Blue. The draw will take place on Friday, March 31, at the Diabetes Resource Centre at 2pm.

Entrance fees and start times are as follows:

10K Run – 8:30am start:

Adults – $40

Juniors (over 12 and under 20 on race day) – $20

MAAC gold members – $7

MAAC Members – $30

4 Mile Walk – 8:30am start for competitive walkers, 8:35am start for fun walkers:

Adults – $30

Juniors (under 20 on race day) – $20

Those who want to take part can register online at www.racedayworld.com, pick up a form at Lindo’s stores or print off an entrance form here: http://www.lindos.bm/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Lindos-Road-Race-Runner-Online-Entry-Form-2017.pdf.

Completed forms and payment can be dropped off at either Lindo’s store, Sportseller, or The Diabetes Resource Centre (2 Dundonald Street, Hamilton) by Wednesday, March 1 at 5pm. Numbers can be picked up from the National Sports Centre on Saturday, March 4th from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm or from Lindo’s Family Foods in Warwick on Sunday before the race.