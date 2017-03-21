Bermudian company Skyport launched to manage airport operations and deliver the Airport Redevelopment Project

Aecon Group Inc., a partner in the redevelopment of Bermuda’s airport, today announces the launch of Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited, a special-purpose company, previously known as Project Co.

Skyport, a Bermudian company wholly-owned by Aecon Concessions, will take on the responsibility of operations, maintenance, and commercial functions for the L.F. Wade International Airport. Additionally, Skyport will manage and coordinate the overall delivery of the redevelopment project for a 30-year concession term.

Skyport is largely staffed by Bermudians, with approximately 80 per cent of airport staff at the Department of Airport Operations (DAO) having transferred to the new company, with others continuing on with the Government of Bermuda. Over time, there is expected to be an approximately 50 per cent increase in staff working at Skyport and the Bermuda Airport Authority, with over 30 new jobs anticipated in 2017, for which Skyport will be recruiting. To apply for job opportunities please email careers@skyport.bm.

On completion of the new airport terminal, Skyport will operate and maintain it until 2047, when the airport will revert back to the Government of Bermuda.

Aaron Adderley, President of Skyport, said: “The launch of Skyport marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Bermuda’s storied aviation history. It also marks the closing chapter of the DAO which has operated our Airport for over two decades. For those former DAO employees who have transitioned to Skyport, the new company and the new terminal afford us the opportunity to provide a better service and a better environment for our residents, visitors and our fellow airport employees alike.”

Steve Nackan, President, Aecon Concessions, said: “The launch of Skyport, is an integral step in the development of Bermuda’s modern new airport. Skyport has an incredible team behind it who will ensure that Bermuda’s airport leaves a lasting, positive impression with all who travel through it. Under Skyport, L.F. Wade International will be raised up to the highest international aviation standards.”

Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities, Senator the Hon. Michael M. Fahy, JP, said: “The creation of the new Bermudian company, Skyport, is the beginning of a new era in the operation of Bermuda’s only air terminal. It comes at a time when we are experiencing additional lift from our existing air carriers and an optimism for sustained growth in Bermuda tourism. This is an exciting time. We look forward to working with Skyport, as we together write the next chapter in the story of Bermuda aviation and tourism expansion.”