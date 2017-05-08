MARSH AND GUY CARPENTER EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER FOR COMMUNITY DAY

More than 45 employees from the Bermuda office of Marsh and Guy Carpenter are volunteering their time today with The Salvation Army as part of the companies’ annual Community Day.

Employees will be taking part in a range of jobs to spruce up the Salvation Army’s emergency housing complex on North Street. Activities include painting, landscaping, cleaning windows, tidying the kitchen, painting the laundry room, and putting up a new Salvation Army sign at the front of the shelter. Employees have also organised a canned food drive for the charity.

“We are dedicated to helping the wider community where we live and work and are excited to get involved in these hands-on tasks which will make a real difference to those who are most in need,” said Jill Husbands, Country Corporate Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Bermuda and Chairman of Marsh’s Bermuda Charity Committee. “We support the important work The Salvation Army does as we know they are dedicated to improving the lives of the vulnerable.”

“We are grateful to have been chosen by Marsh and Guy Carpenter as this year’s Community Day recipient and want to thank employees for taking time out of their busy schedules to volunteer,” said Calvin Ming, Divisional Director of Public Relations and Development at The Salvation Army. “Our Community Services rely heavily on donations and the generosity of volunteers, and this will give the Centre some necessary help in maintaining the facility at a reasonable standard.”

To find out more about the work of The Salvation Army, visit www.salvationarmy.ca/bermuda/