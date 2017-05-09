Diabetes Reversal Programme offers life-changing experience

As an advocate for health and wellness, Argus is offering its members an innovative programme that is already showing encouraging signs of Type 2 diabetes control and even reversal of the effects of the disease after just six weeks.

The Diabetes Reversal Programme, endorsed by the Bermuda Diabetes Association, was launched in March 2017 with the aim of reducing the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in Bermuda. In 2015, 6,700 people in Bermuda had Type 2 diabetes.

Initial findings show that the first intake of nine patients on the 12-month programme are already leading healthier lifestyles. At the end of the six-week lifestyle management course and under medical supervision, five patients were able to stop taking diabetes medication, three were able to stop taking blood pressure medication and one patient had a significant reduction in insulin dose.

The programme takes a hands-on approach to controlling and/or reversing the effects of Type 2 diabetes by encouraging individuals to improve their eating habits and to increase the physical activity in their daily routine. The objective is to help people achieve an overall feeling of wellbeing through weight reduction and greater mobility which ultimately help to lower blood glucose levels and reduce or eliminate the need to take medication.

Argus is the first local insurance company to offer such a programme and encourages all its members with Type 2 diabetes to join this free-of-charge initiative on a voluntary basis.

Argus has partnered with diabetes specialist Dr. David Cavan, MD, FRCP, and Dr. Stanley James of Premier Health and Wellness Center Ltd. to deliver this ground-breaking programme. Dr. Cavan is one of the UK’s leading experts on diabetes. For many years he worked as a consultant at the highly-regarded Bournemouth Diabetes and Endocrine Centre and has acted as Director of Policy and Programmes at the International Diabetes Federation. He is author of ‘Reverse Your Diabetes: the step by step plan to take control of Type 2 diabetes’ and ‘Reverse your Diabetes Diet’.

The programme includes: an initial assessment consultation with Dr. Cavan; a six-week lifestyle management course; lifestyle update groups; follow-ups with the diabetes specialist; and a final assessment to determine if the patient was successful in controlling and/or reversing the effects of their Type 2 diabetes.

“We have designed the Diabetes Reversal Programme to address recent scientific evidence that shows a direct relationship between reducing excess body fat and the reversal of Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Cavan. “We are assessing each participant, then working with them to modify their eating habits, adopt an exercise regimen and encourage the use of lifestyle management tools. We are delighted that the programme is showing such positive results so quickly. Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can be prevented, and it is also a disease that can be controlled and reversed through these steps.”

Alison Hill, Chief Executive Officer, The Argus Group, says: “Diabetes is a chronic issue in Bermuda and we are serious about reversing this trend. This is a high priority for our wellness and prevention strategy and we are pleased to partner with Dr. Cavan and Dr. James on this new initiative. We aim to be a pioneer in affecting change to improve the lives of residents in Bermuda.”

Michelle Jackson, Executive Vice President, Group Insurance, The Argus Group, says: “Population health is a comprehensive approach to wellness that is proven to effectively manage the health of a population and improve overall wellness and reduce claims. Argus is a leader in this movement through its strategic collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine International. We now have a full-time case manager on staff to help us move this approach forward and have incorporated the Diabetes Reversal Programme into our service offering.”

For more information on the Diabetes Reversal Programme, contact the Premier Health & Wellness Centre on 292-5111or email drp@premierhealth.bm.