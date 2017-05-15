HAMILTON PRINCESS & BEACH CLUB APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF FOR RESORT RESTAURANTS

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, a Fairmont-managed hotel, today announces the appointment of Ricardo Cera as Executive Chef. Chef Cera will assume responsibility for 1609 Bar & Restaurant, Crown & Anchor, Marcus’, the Beach Club and catering throughout the hotel.

Born and trained in Portugal, Chef Cera has extensive experience at five-star luxury hotels and resorts and renowned restaurants in Portugal and throughout the Caribbean. He has a contemporary approach to food that is highly influenced by regional and traditional cuisine with a focus on natural ingredients.

Chef Cera comes to Bermuda from his role as Executive Chef at the Rosewood Little Dix Bay Resort in the British Virgin Islands. He has also served as Executive Sous Chef at the Rosewood Jumby Bay Resort in Antigua and Head Chef at Bom Sucesso Architecture Resort, Leisure & Golf in Obidos, Portugal. As Head Chef Teacher at the Schools of Turismo de Portugal, Chef Cera was able to share his creative culinary vision to inspire and lead future chefs. He has also cooked at various hotels and restaurants in Portugal.

Chef Cera earned his culinary diploma at the Centro de Formacao Alimentar, Lisbon, Portugal in 2000. He also attended courses in Geologic Engineering at the Universidade Nova de Lisboa.

“The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is pleased to welcome Chef Ricardo Cera as Executive Chef for our restaurants,” said Allan Federer, general manager at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. “His experience in five-star, luxury resorts has established him as a talented leader with an understanding of quality service and a creative culinary style. We think he will bring an interesting and fresh perspective to our guests.”

For reservations at 1609 Bar & Restaurant, Crown & Anchor or Marcus’, call 295-3000.