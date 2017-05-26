VIP Airport Arrivals Lounge Opens

The operator of Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport, Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited, today announces the opening of a new and exclusive airport arrivals lounge that has been created for the benefit of VIPs travelling to the 35th America’s Cup.

The lounge is located outside the Arrivals area, past Customs, on a private terrace. VIP guests will be treated to Bermudian refreshments, such as Dark ‘n Stormies and ginger beer, provided by Gosling’s. The lounge will allow dignitaries to relax after their flight, while they wait for their transportation. They will be fast-tracked through Immigration and Customs and assisted with their luggage.

VIPs are expected to include supporters of the six teams competing in the America’s Cup, visiting Government officials and celebrities.

The lounge will be open from Friday, May 26 to Tuesday, June 27.

The full cost of installing the lounge has been covered by Skyport, with the complimentary beverage service provided by Gosling’s.

Ken Hassard, Commercial Director of Skyport, said: “We want to make sure our high-profile visitors start their trip to Bermuda on the right foot, and how better to do that than with a local cocktail. This lounge will provide a relaxing waiting area for those guests we most want to impress and reduce congestion in the Arrivals area.”

Charles Gosling, Vice President/Marketing Director of Gosling’s, said: “We are pleased to be able to give our pre-eminent visitors to the America’s Cup a taste of Bermuda’s unique brand of hospitality with the new complimentary VIP drinks. We will be showcasing the best of Bermuda’s cocktails, in particular the Dark ‘n Stormy.”

