Hamilton Princess & Beach Club – New Tennis Courts Open

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club today announces the opening of two new tennis courts at their Sinky Bay location.

The new Beach Club tennis facility consists of two hard courts and a dedicated, top tennis pro. Residents and hotel guests can book lessons. Lessons are $70 for 30-minutes or $120 for 60-minutes.

The hotel has partnered with former Davis Cup player, previously ranked Bermuda #1 and ATP world-ranked James Collieson as the resort’s in-house tennis pro. Collieson has been the hitting partner for many Grand Slam winners, including Patrick Rafter, Pat Cash and Andy Roddick. He is certified by the U.S. Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) and is completing a Master’s of Science in sports management from Columbia University.

“We are excited to be able to offer our guests and the public first-class tennis court in which to play,” says Allan Federer, General Manager at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. “Bermuda has the perfect climate in which to play tennis and we are delighted to add this facility to our property.”

Hamilton Princess tennis pro, James Collieson, says: “The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has developed a top-of-the-line hard courts for tennis players, from novices to pros. I look forward to working with guests and residents in this great new facility.”

For more information on tennis lessons at the Hamilton Princess Beach Club, please visit: https://www.thehamiltonprincess.com/activities/tennis/ or call 298-6046 to book through exhale, the hotel’s spa.