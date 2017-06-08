Hamilton Princess Opens Art Exhibition: Bringing the Cup Home, The Collection

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club today announces the launch of Bringing the Cup Home, The Collection, a collection of paintings by Jeremy Houghton, artist in resident for Land Rover BAR. The collection portrays the team’s lead up to the 35th America’s Cup. The paintings will also raise money for the team’s official charity, the 1851 Trust, through exhibitions and the sale of the works.

Mr. Houghton is a highly respected UK artist who has held exhibitions of his work throughout Europe, the US, India and South Africa. He was artist in residence at Highgrove for the Prince of Wales and at Windsor Castle for Queen Elizabeth II, and was an official artist for the London 2012 Olympic Summer Games.

Mr. Houghton studied fine art in France at the University of Aix Marseille and has a Postgraduate Diploma and an MA by research in Fine Art from the University of Gloucestershire, UK.

Mr. Houghton is a specialist in sport and flight and his work focuses on movement, light, time and space. Using techniques such as the use of masking fluid to create a black and white look reminiscent of vintage photos or negatives, Mr. Houghton is able to capture the movement within the sports that he paints.

After being selected as the team’s artist in residence in 2015, Mr. Houghton spent one week per month at the team’s base in Portsmouth, and accompanied the team to a Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series Events. His paintings depict action on the water as well as behind the scenes work by the entire Land Rover BAR team.

The exhibition at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is displayed on the second floor mezzanine level between the Trudeau and Harborview rooms. Included in the exhibition are six 167 x 30 cm tall free standing paintings, two large 100 x 80cm oils, 1 80 x 60cm watercolour, two small 25 x 35cm watercolour sketches and four 60 x 50cm prints.

“We are pleased to host this impressive exhibition of beautiful paintings by Jeremy Houghton,” says Allan Federer, General Manager at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. “Mr. Houghton is a celebrated painter, and is recognised as an expert in capturing sport. His expertise shines through in each item in this exhibition, and it is a treat for us at the Hamilton Princess, and for all of our visitors, to be able to enjoy the results of his time working with Land Rover BAR.”

Jo Grindley, CMO/CCO said: “Jeremy was chosen as our artist in residence because of his ability to portray not only the excitement and action of sailing, but also the nuances of every other moment in our preparations for the 35th America’s Cup. The results do not disappoint, and we hope that they will introduce the excitement of sailing to a wider audience.”

Proceeds from the works will be donated to the 1851 Trust, the official Charity of the team, set up to harness the power of sport to engage young people in science, technology and sustainability. The Duchess of Cambridge is royal patron.

Bring the Cup Home, The Collection is on display at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club from now until the end of the America’s Cup.