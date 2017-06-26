CCS Group Becomes Cylance Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Partner

CCS Group Limited today announces it has become an official Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) partner with Cylance® Inc., the company that revolutionized traditional antivirus with AI-powered prevention that blocks everyday malware along with today’s most advanced cyberthreats.

As a Managed Security Service Provider for cutting-edge cybersecurity company Cylance, CCS is able offer Cylance’s preventative cybersecurity solution to Bermudian businesses as a managed service with subscription based, or traditional pricing models.

In recent years, ransomware – which blocks access to your company’s data until a ransom is paid — emerged as one of the most prominent and challenging forms of cyberattacks, causing real harm to businesses in Bermuda and across the world. CCS has had first-hand experience in combating these kinds of attacks in Bermuda businesses, many of which have had an up to date traditional antivirus solution in place when breached. CCS have seen ransomware attacks across all industries, not just the obvious targets, such as financial services organisations.

CylancePROTECT® belongs to a category the industry has dubbed “Advanced Endpoint Protection.” In this category, Cylance has proven itself to be one of the most effective solutions at preventing ransomware and other sophisticated cyber-attacks. At this year’s RSA conference in San Francisco, NSS Labs delivered the results of its organisation’s first-ever Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) test. The NSS AEP test is the most comprehensive advanced endpoint security public test to date.

In this test, CylancePROTECT earned the NSS Labs Recommended Rating. Additionally, CylancePROTECT achieved leading scores in both efficacy and total cost of ownership. A Recommended rating from NSS indicates that a product has performed well and deserves strong consideration. Only the top technical solutions earn a Recommended rating from NSS Labs, and it is regardless of market share, company size, or brand recognition.

Cylance is replacing traditional antivirus with artificial intelligence (AI) powered prevention and algorithmic science to predict attacks and block everyday malware, along with today’s most advanced cyber threats. The CylancePROTECT agent integrates Cylance’s own cloud console; however, it detects and prevent malware through the use of tested mathematical models on the host, independent of the cloud or signatures. This is critical given that many advanced cyberattacks prevent traditional antivirus solutions from downloading signature updates that would help them defend against the attack. Cylance’s technology is currently protecting more than 6,000 global organisations and over nine million network endpoints.

In May this year, a ransomware cryptoworm known as WannaCry caused unprecedented damage in a global cyberattack, affecting approximately 200,000 computers worldwide. CylancePROTECT’s AI software was demonstrated to have the capacity to prevent, pre-execution, both the initial sample and all variants of the WannaCry virus, without internet connection, signatures or hash lookups, only with the power of mathematics and artificial intelligence.

Peter Aldrich, General Manager of CCS Group, said: “Endpoint protection is a critical component of any company’s cybersecurity ecosystem. Cylance’s cutting-edge technology will provide Bermuda businesses with an excellent way to improve their cybersecurity and to be genuinely predictive and preventive against advanced threats. This solution will also reduce costs incurred from recovering lost data and combatting malware. Our partnership with Cylance is truly exciting and will enable us to effectively arm Bermuda businesses against cybercrime.”

Paulo Almeida, who manages the security portfolio at CCS, said: “We’ve have worked with companies across virtually every industry in Bermuda to recover data from ransomware attacks, sadly this is a global trend. In our experience, Cylance offers the best and most cost-effective solution for combating advanced virus, Trojan and ransomware attacks.”

“CCS is an ideal MSSP partner for Cylance because of their years of experience responding to cyber attacks inside leading Bermudian businesses,” said Brian Stoner, senior director of the worldwide MSSP channel at Cylance. “Cylance is pleased to work with leading service providers to help get truly effective, preventive security solutions in place to safeguard the vital data inside businesses everywhere.”

CCS is a Bermudian company which provides local and international customers with advanced communications solutions and consulting services. CCS is part of the BAS Group of Companies. For more information about CCS, visit www.ccs.bm.