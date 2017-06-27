Airport Construction Contracts Awarded to Bermudian Firms

Aecon Group Inc., a partner in the redevelopment of Bermuda’s airport, announced today the awarding of major contracts to four Bermudian firms in addition to a number of smaller contracts.

The four major contracts awarded are:

Security fencing – Horsfield Landscape and Design, one of Bermuda’s leading landscape installers, providing comprehensive landscaping and design services for commercial and residential projects.

Formwork/reinforcing steel placing/ concrete placing/taxi work – D&J Construction Services, a full-service contractor and one of Bermuda’s leading construction companies, responsible for building a number of high profile commercial projects, such as the Natura Spa at Grotto Bay and the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club’s exhale spa and Marcus’.

Concrete supply – S.A.L. Trading Limited, Bermuda’s largest supplier of concrete, lumber, steel, concrete block and many other construction materials and supplies.

Structural steel – Benson Steel, a privately owned Canadian company, specialising in the design, supply, fabrication and delivery of structural steel, will be working with local subcontractor, Correia Construction Limited. Correia is a local construction firm with over 80 years of experience for the unloading, trucking and erection.

In addition to these major contracts, eight local contractors have also been appointed to carry out other work at the construction site. These companies and tasks are:

Air Conditioning – Air-Pro

Flooring – Eminence Contractors

Locksmith – Bermuda Security Services

Electrical – P&M Electric

Roofing – Kaissa

Elevator – Bermuda Elevators

Scaffolding – Leggo Ltd

Drywall – Greymane

The construction phase of the Airport Redevelopment Project is expected to take 40 months and be completed in 2020.

Frank Ross, Aecon’s Executive Director, Infrastructure, said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be working with these local companies in the construction of Bermuda’s new airport terminal. These contracts will create 64 new jobs. Their local knowledge and connections are a tremendous asset to the project and we look forward to working with them.”

This is the latest round of contracts to be awarded to local construction and supply companies, with six major contracts awarded in May of this year to Brunel, IAL, OBMI and Onsite Engineering. A further four contracts were previously announced in April, awarded to Bermuda-Caribbean Engineering Consultants, D&J Excavation, and Correia.

The redevelopment of L.F. Wade International Airport is being implemented under a Government-to-Government framework agreement between the Governments of Canada and Bermuda. In terms of the agreement, Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited will oversee the overall development and implementation of the project, and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), through a subcontract to Aecon, will deliver the construction component of the project. More updates about the L.F. Wade International Airport redevelopment project can be found on the Bermuda Government portal at www.gov.bm and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BermudaSkyport.