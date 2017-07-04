Hamilton Princess & Beach Club to Host Careers Fair for 2018 Summer Students

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club today announces it will host a careers fair for students on Thursday, July 13.

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is putting on a careers fair for those looking for employment opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry in summer 2018. The event will feature booths representing every department at the hotel and will provide invaluable insider information and careers advice. There will be opportunities for students to apply for summer jobs employment in 2018.

Allan Federer, General Manager at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, said: “There has never been a better time to pursue a career in hospitality in Bermuda. The island’s tourism industry is undergoing a renaissance, with events such as the America’s Cup and the Tall Ships Festival leading to record visitor numbers to the island. As such, the hotel is celebrating its most successful May in the history of the hotel and is anticipating that June will be the best month ever. We look forward to welcoming students who are interested in careers in hospitality.”

The event will be held in the Princess Louise room at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, from 11am until 3pm on Thursday, July 13. All students are encouraged to attend and to bring their resumé with them.

Those interested in finding out more about the benefits of a career with The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club are encouraged to visit www.fairmontcareers.com.