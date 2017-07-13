Skyport Hires Nine New Employees

Bermuda Skyport has hired nine new employees, adding to the 27 staff members who transitioned from the former Department of Airport Operations. The new hires cover a variety of positions from traffic enforcement, design and engineering, human resources, commercial and marketing and communications.

They include Afton Botelho, Cher-Ann Brangman, Amy Curtis, Jayne DeRosa, Mikaela Pearman, and Chuck Santiago and additions to the management team, Myron Burchall, Shazar Hack and Marcia Pringle.

Aaron Adderley, President, Bermuda Skyport, says: “We are pleased to welcome these new hires, who are the first of many new faces we plan to bring into the organisation. They are joining us at an exciting time, as we seek to establish a very dynamic team that will help to support the building of the new terminal and improve the overall travelling experience for our passengers. We hope this will be a very rewarding career for each of them.”

Afton Botelho joins Skyport as Executive Assistant to the President. Afton performs a range of administrative duties and is accountable for accuracy and comprehensiveness in undertaking administrative duties.

Cher-Ann Brangman and Amy Curtis have joined the company as Airport Traffic Officers. Under the direction of the Terminals Officer, they are accountable for monitoring and the orderly flow control of public service and commercial vehicles, as well as the enforcement of parking regulations at the airport.

Myron Burchall joins the company as Director of Maintenance and Engineering. Myron has worked for the Bermuda government for 34 years in various capacities. Myron holds a degree in architecture and construction management from Southern Polytechnic University of Atlanta and is a member of the International Facility Management Association.

Jayne DeRosa has been hired as the Front Desk Administrator and looks forward to greeting all visitors to the Skyport office. She will manage the reception desk, assist with security administration and provide HR administrative support.

As the new Technical Director, Shazar Hack’s responsibilities range from design coordination and value engineering to overall construction management. He has more than 20 years of experience in design and construction on large scale commercial developments, including the Greater Toronto Airports Authority Terminal 3 Enhancement Programme and the Edmonton International Airport 2012 Expansion of the Air Terminal Building.

Mikaela Pearman has been hired as Marketing & Communication Officer. Mikaela joins the team fresh off a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity working for America’s Cup Bermuda as Marketing & Communication Executive. Her experience also spans reporting for both The Royal Gazette and the former Bermuda Sun, and a position consulting for Troncossi Public Relations.

Marcia Pringle joins the firm as Manager, Human Resources & Training, through which she will be responsible for all HR related functions. With more than 15 years of HR experience, Marcia specialises in employee engagement, union relations, recruitment, diversity training, strategic planning and project management. She has worked for a variety of organisations including Bermuda Hospitals Board, Bermuda Digital Communications and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

As Skyport’s new Assistant Aviation Security Officer, Chuck Santiago will carry out the safety and security policies and procedures in accordance with international regulatory requirements and standards. He will also be responsible for monitoring the performance of the security services contractors, security investigations and issuing security and access passes.

Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited is the new operator of the LF Wade International Airport, replacing the former Department of Airport Operations in March of this year. The nine new hires now increase the number of full time staff at Skyport to 36.

To apply for job opportunities with Skyport, please email careers@skyport.bm and continue to check the Bermuda Job Board (Department of Workforce Development).