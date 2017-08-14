Hamilton Princess & Beach Club Announces Collaboration with Lilly Pulitzer

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has collaborated with Lilly Pulitzer for the brand’s Resort 2018 collection launching October 19, 2017. As part of the relationship, Hamilton Princess’ private Beach Club and infinity pool will serve as the backdrop for the American resort wear brand’s latest fashion shoot, which will appear on LillyPulitzer.com and in the Lilly Pulitzer catalog. Behind the scenes video will also be shared on the brand’s website and on YouTube. This is the first time Lilly Pulitzer has shot on location in Bermuda.

Hamilton Princess’ signature millennial pink exterior, combined with Bermuda’s color palette of pastel homes and turquoise water make the island a natural location for the new bright beach-themed printed collection. Known for having resort wear 365 days a year, each of Lilly Pulitzer’s prints are hand-painted and inspired by coastal locations such as Bermuda. Styles from the new collection will include the brand’s classic shift dresses, flowy tunics, and effortless rompers, among other pieces ideal for traveling to sunny destinations.

To celebrate the launch of the relationship, the brands will team up for a VIP sweepstakes this fall, which will include a four-night stay at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club and a Lilly Pulitzer $1,000 shopping spree.

For more information, follow the brands on social media @princessbermuda and @lillypulitzer or visit www.thehamiltonprincess.com and www.lillypulitzer.com.