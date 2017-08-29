Chef Marcus Samuelsson to host Labour Day BBQ & Fish Fry at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club today announces that Chef Marcus Samuelsson will be hosting a BBQ and fish fry to celebrate Labour Day.

The New York celebrity chef will be demonstrating how to cook a whole grilled fish for the barbecue in the beautiful surroundings of the Beach Club.

Marcus Samuelsson said: “I’m excited to be coming back to Bermuda to celebrate Labour Day. One of the best things about Bermuda is the fresh and delicious fish available locally, so I’m looking forward to showing people how to prepare it on the grill, for the best taste.”

Diarmaid O’Sullivan, Director of Marketing at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Marcus back to Bermuda. With the beautiful location of the beach club and some live music, it will be an evening to remember.”

The event begins at 7pm on Monday, 4th September at the hotel’s Beach Club on South Shore. Guests will be treated to a BBQ buffet and live entertainment. Tickets are $88, including gratuities, and are available to purchase at www.ptix.bm.