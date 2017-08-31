BAS announces ITS to amalgamate with CCS

The BAS Group (BAS) announces that it intends to amalgamate its subsidiary Integrated Technology Solutions Ltd. (ITS) into its fellow subsidiary the CCS Group Limited (CCS). Amalgamating the two companies will allow ITS customers to take advantage of CCS breadth and depth of expertise and will allow CCS to expand its offerings to include the audio visual solutions ITS provides.

For over fifteen years ITS has been delivering creative and comprehensive audio visual solutions and services to high end residential and enterprise customers. The ITS team offers a full range of services including consultation, design, installation and maintenance to a broad client base. Since its foundation ITS has expanded its offering to include room and lighting control systems, automated window treatments and solar shading solutions as well as digital signage and content management solutions.

CCS is one of Bermuda’s leading systems integrators with a complete portfolio of information and communications technology solutions. CCS provides planning, design, implementation and ongoing support services for leading edge technology solutions that range from the cloud to the keyboard.

Mr. Greg Woods, General Manager of ITS, states: “This is an exciting opportunity for both companies, not only for our customers but for our employees as well. This amalgamation will facilitate more complete solutions and better response times. It will also produce an expanded base of highly qualified technical staff”.

Mr. Peter Aldrich, General Manager of CCS, said: “ITS and CCS have worked together frequently in the years since ITS joined BAS. We now aim to operate as one under CCS. Customers can rely on the same professional audio visual and automated solutions with the same dedication to high quality installation and support services. While the two companies have had very different focuses there is a lot of overlap between the two on both product offerings and technical skill sets. By amalgamating the two companies, BAS intends to exploit various synergies across both organisations offering more robust solutions and improved support services to existing and future clients.”

Mr. David Pugh, Chairman of BAS, states: “As a result of the restructuring of the two companies, Mr. Woods and BAS have agreed upon a mutual separation. I am pleased to advise that Mr. Woods will be continuing his relationship with BAS as an independent electronic systems consultant and that there will be no redundancies as a result of this amalgamation.” Mr. Pugh continues to say: “Finally I take this opportunity to thank Mr Woods for his dedicated service to BAS over the years and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The amalgamation will be effective as of October 1, 2017. CCS and ITS teams are working to transition ITS customers now. For more information about CCS, visit www.ccs.bm.