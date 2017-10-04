The Argus Group Named One of Bermuda’s Top Employers

(Hamilton, Bermuda, September 29, 2017) – The Argus Group has been awarded third place in Bermuda’s Top Ten Employers list by The Bottom Line magazine.

The Bottom Line, a quarterly supplement produced by The Royal Gazette, selected Argus as its third best employer in its annual Top Ten Employers issue. A number of Bermudian employers were considered for the Top Ten award, with the winners being judged on their staff turnover rates, management style, holiday entitlement and staff benefits. Employees and management also completed anonymous surveys that were carefully reviewed by the judges.

This is the fifth year in which Argus entered the survey, and has placed within the top five every year. Their placement as the third best employer is an improvement from their fourth place in last year’s rankings.

Kellianne Smith, Head of Global HR and Organisational Development at the Argus Group, said: “We are honoured to have been named as one of The Bottom Line’s Top Ten Employers. We are very fortunate to have consistently high employee engagement scores, resulting in exceptionally low staff turnover and an exemplary record in terms of employment, and it is gratifying to be recognised for it. We are particularly pleased that we have managed to improve on last year’s result and move up to third place from fourth.

“We are grateful to The Bottom Line and their judges for their recognition, and we owe an enormous thanks to our staff. Argus’ employees are integral to the company and their determination, enthusiasm and professionalism is the root of all of our growth and success. At Argus, we encourage a culture of teamwork, mutual support and empowerment to ensure that we deliver the best results for our customers and to create a nurturing and sustainable workplace. We are proud to call our colleages not just friends, but family.”

